In brief: In all the hubbub of exciting game releases, it can be easy to miss some of the lower-key announcements, especially from peripheral vendors. We've been listening though, and Logitech has announced it is updating its G-series gaming mice with the high-performance HERO sensor.

Logitech announced on Tuesday that it was refreshing three of its gaming mice with its latest high-precision sensor. The G903 Lightspeed, G703 Lightspeed, and the G403 Prodigy gaming mice are all being updated with Logitech’s HERO 16,000 DPI sensor.

The HERO (High-Efficiency Rated Optical) sensor will give the G-series mice higher performance and energy efficiency over the previous generation. Logitech claims the mice will achieve the same wireless low-lag performance seen in its recently refreshed G502, while at the same time increasing battery life. The 11-button high-end G903 will see the highest every efficiency with more than four times the usage on one charge.

“The flagship G903 is upgraded with the best-in-class HERO 16K sensor, which delivers precise gameplay and 10x the power efficiency of the previous generation,” Logitech stated in a press release. “This results in an incredible 140 hours of battery.”

The mid-range G703 will not gain as much in the way of energy efficiency lasting only about 35 hours (32 hours last-gen). However, it will shed about 12 grams of weight when compared with the previous model.

The six-button G403 is the wired variant in the series and will not see much difference from the last-gen model other than the improved sensor performance.

All three mice are programmable using Logitech’s G Hub software and feature 16.8M Lightsync lighting. The G903 and G703 are also compatible with the company’s Powerplay charging system.

All three mice are expected to be available sometime this month from retailers and on the Logitech website. The G903 Lightspeed will run $150. The G703 rings in at $100. The G403 will be $70.