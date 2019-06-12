The big picture: At less than $350, Samsung's Galaxy A50 could give Google’s Pixel 3a (which launched last month for $399) a run for its money in the mainstream market. There's also the Moto Z4 to consider which launches tomorrow on Verizon. Decisions, decisions.

Samsung recently announced plans to bring its mid-range Galaxy A50 smartphone to the US. The handset was originally announced in February and is already available in select international markets.

The Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display driven by an octa-core SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores at 1.7GHz), a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD). An in-display fingerprint sensor is used for authentication purposes.

It packs a triple rear-facing camera array consisting of a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera as well as a single 25-megapixel front-facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The A50 additionally includes a sizable 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes pre-loaded with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. According to Samsung, the A50 will get quarterly security updates.

Look for the Samsung Galaxy A50 to touch down on June 13 for $349.99.