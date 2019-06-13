In brief: The company’s iCUE software analyzes the inputted weights in real time and reports the total weight of the mouse as well as its exact center of gravity based on which weights are used and where they are positioned. According to Corsair, this provides precise feedback for users that want to finely calibrate their gaming experience.

Corsair on Thursday introduced a new gaming mouse featuring a tunable weight system that actively tracks the pointer’s weight and center of gravity in real time.

The Nightsword RGB, Corsair’s new flagship mouse, packs two sets of weights and six mounting locations on the underbelly of the beast which allows for 120 different weight and balance configurations.

The Nightsword RGB is driven by an 18,000 DPI optical sensor from PixArt, the PMW 3391, that’s customizable in single DPI steps. You also get three onboard profiles, a 1,000Hz report rate and a 6' braided USB cable. Its 10 buttons are fully programmable in iCUE and use Omron switches rated at 50 million clicks. Four RGB lighting zones should be more than plenty for custom lighting fans.

Corsair’s Nightsword RGB is available as of writing priced at $79.99.