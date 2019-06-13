With companies already implementing or looking to implement cloud services within their operations in the short term, Microsoft's Azure is one of the top computing platforms that lets you build, deploy and manage cloud applications and services. According to Microsoft, Azure is being used by 85% of the Fortune 500 companies while salary estimates for Azure architects are between $130,000 and $170,000.

Take advantage of this booming trend and get Microsoft Azure certified. This bundle comprises four courses that will teach you how to implement Microsoft Azure infrastructure solutions, master the main concepts and learn how to design solutions for the Microsoft Azure platform, and remain up-to-date on the latest updates to this ever-changing platform.

The first course goes through all the material needed to pass the Microsoft AZ-100 certification exam: Microsoft Azure Infrastructure and Deployment, as well as AZ-103, which will be replacing the AZ-100 exam later in 2019. Subsequent courses prepare you to take three more exames: AZ-101 (Azure Integration & Security), AZ-203 (Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure) and AZ-300 & 70-535 (Azure Architecture Technologies Certification).

The bundle includes over 23 hours of content and best of all, it's currently discounted to just $19 (from the original $387).

