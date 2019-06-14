The big picture: The idea is that by mimicking the look of an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, users will be able to read books, articles and other text-heavy content more comfortably than on a standard computer monitor which can be harsh on the eyes during extended sessions.

BenQ this summer will launch two monitors with a rather unique feature. The BenQ GL2480 and the GL2780, 24-inch and 27-inch units, respectively, will include an ePaper display mode.

A BenQ representative told Tom’s Hardware that the mode, accessible via the on-screen display menu, removes blue light for a more “soothing” experience on the eyes. There are also options to help users that have difficulty seeing red and green, we’re told.

Aside from the ePaper mode, neither display offers too much to write home about. They feature TN panels, a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 @ 75 Hz, 1ms response time and 250 nits of brightness. Neither support AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync, however, so they aren’t exactly for hardcore gamers.

BenQ has aspirations of bringing the feature to future models, the rep confessed.

The BenQ GL2480 and the GL2780 go on sale this August priced at $149.99 and $179.99, respectively.