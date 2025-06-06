In a nutshell: BenQ has launched the ScreenBar Halo 2, the newest iteration of its widely used monitor light bar. It targets professionals who spend extended periods at the screen in low-light settings, aiming to reduce eye strain and enhance visual comfort during intensive work sessions.

The design carries over from the original Halo, retaining its brushed metallic finish and clean aesthetic. However, it introduces several key upgrades. The most notable feature is the new Tri-zone Backlight Design, which expands rear light coverage by 423 percent compared to the first model. The increased coverage helps reduce the contrast between the monitor and its surroundings, easing eye strain – especially during late nights or extended screen sessions.

The front light uses BenQ's asymmetrical ASYM-Light system, which directs light downward and away from the screen and eyes to eliminate glare. Paired with the wider backlight, the Halo 2 maintains a light contrast ratio below 1:3, meeting ANSI standards for eye comfort. It's also flicker-free and free from blue light hazards, reducing the risk of eye strain and fatigue.

The redesigned wireless controller is another highlight. This compact, round unit relocates the controls from the hard-to-reach light bar to wherever they're most convenient. It now features an anti-fingerprint surface and lets users easily adjust brightness from 0 to 100 percent, as well as shift color temperature between 2700K and 6500K.

BenQ also improved the mounting system. The new zinc-alloy clamp draws inspiration from the gravity-based design of the ScreenBar Pro, resting gently on top of your screen rather than clipping onto it. That design allows for compatibility with a broader range of monitors, including curved models with a curvature of between 1000R and 1800R. The company says it won't cause any damage.

Other smart features include auto-dimming, automatic on/off via a proximity sensor, and memory settings to save your preferred lighting setup. Inside, the light uses high-CRI full-spectrum LEDs with a color fidelity index (Rf) above 96, ensuring colors appear natural and accurate.

The ScreenBar Halo 2 is now available in the US for $179.99 and in the UK for £149, sold through Amazon and various online retailers.