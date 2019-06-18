Forward-looking: Are you a regular user of Microsoft’s Office products? If so, then this will probably be of interest: the Redmond company is debating whether to add a dedicated Office button to keyboards, possibly replacing another key.

The news comes from an internal Microsoft survey first spotted by prolific leaker WalkingCat. It appears the Office key would replace either the second Windows key on the right side of a keyboard or the dedicated Menu key, both of which are rarely used by most people.

The survey asks if the participant has tried a keyboard with the Office key on a PC running the Windows 10 May 2019 Update version 1903, and how Microsoft could improve the experience.

There’s mention of its shortcuts—Office key + O, T, W, X, P, D, N, Y, and L—which presumably launches Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, etc., and whether users would like to see extra shortcuts added, such as Office key + S to share a document.

Respondents are asked to rate the Office key concept out of five and whether they would like to see it appear on a laptop.

Whether people would get much use out of a dedicated Office key is open to debate, but in some cases it will probably be used more often than the secondary Windows key or Menu key. This is still classed as a concept, so we’ll have to wait and see if Microsoft decides it’s something users want.