Why it matters: According to Apple, eight out of 10 of its customers are now within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider. That's great news for customers who don't live near an Apple Store or are turned off by the idea of mailing in their device for repair.

Apple on Wednesday expanded its third-party repair network to include every Best Buy store in the US, making it even easier and more convenient for customers to “access safe and reliable repairs.”

Best Buy’s Geek Squad now has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians ready to service Apple products at one of nearly 1,000 retail locations. All repairs through Best Buy are backed by Apple and are completed using genuine Apple parts, the company said.

Apple’s deal with Best Buy expands on a previous partnership which included around 225 stores.

With the expansion, Apple now has more than 1,800 authorized third-party service providers in the US which is three times as many locations as it had just three years ago. That is in addition to the 270 or store Apple retail stores that also provide repairs.

Some states including Montana, Vermont and Wyoming don’t have an Apple Store, making the partnership even more valuable to locals that may live near a Best Buy.

Those in need of a repair can start a request over on Apple’s dedicated repair page.