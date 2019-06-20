In brief: Getting kids interested in computers and programming is easier today than ever before, thanks to the number of companies producing educational toys in this field. One of these firms is Kano, which makes DIY computer and coding kits that help children learn about technology. Now, it’s teamed up with Microsoft to create a build-it-yourself Windows 10 PC.

After making a name for itself with a successful Kickstarter campaign, Kano expanded its line of Raspberry Pi-powered DIY computer kits with a touchscreen-enabled system last year. Its latest product, called Kano PC, is a touchscreen laptop that comes with Windows 10 S, which only allows apps from the Microsoft store, and is "designed for a broader age set."

Looking a lot like a Surface PC, the device features an 11.6-inch display and uses an Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor clocked at 1.44GHz. It also comes with 4GB of DDR3L RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a micro SD for extra storage. Ports and connectivity consist of HDMI, a headphone jack, microphone, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 inputs, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The system is modular, allowing kids to learn the basics of computer assembly. It comes with apps that teach coding, as well as allowing users to make art, music, and games. Buyers will find Minecraft: Education Edition, Paint 3D, and even Microsoft Teams included.

The Kano PC is available to preorder now on the Kano.me website for $299.99. The system launches in the US, Canada, and the UK on October 21st.