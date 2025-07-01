What just happened? Raspberry Pi has just released a new module designed to simplify the development of turnkey wireless hardware solutions. While the single-board computer company has long offered full radio connectivity, this new module is expected to be an ideal fit for custom microcontroller-based designs.

Raspberry Pi has released a new radio module, and industrial players navigating the complexities of wireless connectivity should take note. The UK-based foundation is now selling its Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 for just $4, stating that the device was purposefully designed for use with its low-cost line of microcontrollers.

According to the organization, every Raspberry Pi single-board computer has included shielded wireless capabilities since the Raspberry Pi 3B+. Customers can build products with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity using Raspberry Pi boards, as the company has already certified its wireless modules with major regulatory agencies around the world.

The $4 Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 builds on this expertise. It includes the same Infineon CYW43439 radio silicon used in Raspberry Pi Pico boards. Since Pico devices are based on a single microcontroller chip design, the new module is also compatible with other RP2040- and RP2350-based products.

Radio Module 2 has been designed for customers using the two aforementioned microcontrollers to scale up their hardware manufacturing ventures, Raspberry Pi said. The organization appears to be responding to a common client request: full software and feature compatibility with the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board series.

The Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 includes an onboard 2.4GHz antenna that supports both Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Radio performance is "excellent," Raspberry Pi said, even with a single antenna managing two wireless standards. The module features castellated edge pads for easier design and assembly, along with a low-pin-count SPI host interface.

To begin designing and building wireless-enabled hardware projects, customers only need a host CPU and power – at least, in theory. The radio certification process can be complex in many parts of the world, but the Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 comes with complete modular certification to ease that burden.

The product page on Raspberry Pi's official store lists full specifications, along with a datasheet and design files. Industrial clients are expected to benefit most from this kind of modular wireless chip, while amateur developers in need of a simple SBC will likely have a better experience sticking with a complete Raspberry Pi board.