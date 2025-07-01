Raspberry Pi's $4 Radio Module 2 adds affordable wireless to microcontroller projects
The British foundation is doing all the radio certification process for its customers as wellBy Alfonso Maruccia
TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust.
What just happened? Raspberry Pi has just released a new module designed to simplify the development of turnkey wireless hardware solutions. While the single-board computer company has long offered full radio connectivity, this new module is expected to be an ideal fit for custom microcontroller-based designs.
Raspberry Pi has released a new radio module, and industrial players navigating the complexities of wireless connectivity should take note. The UK-based foundation is now selling its Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 for just $4, stating that the device was purposefully designed for use with its low-cost line of microcontrollers.
According to the organization, every Raspberry Pi single-board computer has included shielded wireless capabilities since the Raspberry Pi 3B+. Customers can build products with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity using Raspberry Pi boards, as the company has already certified its wireless modules with major regulatory agencies around the world.
The $4 Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 builds on this expertise. It includes the same Infineon CYW43439 radio silicon used in Raspberry Pi Pico boards. Since Pico devices are based on a single microcontroller chip design, the new module is also compatible with other RP2040- and RP2350-based products.
Radio Module 2 has been designed for customers using the two aforementioned microcontrollers to scale up their hardware manufacturing ventures, Raspberry Pi said. The organization appears to be responding to a common client request: full software and feature compatibility with the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board series.
The Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 includes an onboard 2.4GHz antenna that supports both Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Radio performance is "excellent," Raspberry Pi said, even with a single antenna managing two wireless standards. The module features castellated edge pads for easier design and assembly, along with a low-pin-count SPI host interface.
To begin designing and building wireless-enabled hardware projects, customers only need a host CPU and power – at least, in theory. The radio certification process can be complex in many parts of the world, but the Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 comes with complete modular certification to ease that burden.
The product page on Raspberry Pi's official store lists full specifications, along with a datasheet and design files. Industrial clients are expected to benefit most from this kind of modular wireless chip, while amateur developers in need of a simple SBC will likely have a better experience sticking with a complete Raspberry Pi board.