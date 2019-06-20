What just happened? If you missed Amazon’s one-day sale on Logitech accessories earlier this year, now is your opportunity for redemption. For the next 12 hours or so, nearly 20 Logitech products are marked down from their original list price including mice, keyboards, headsets, speakers and more.

Those in need of a new pointer can nab the Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB mouse for $19.99 (half off). The excellent MX Master mouse is down to just $47 (a 53 percent discount) and the M570 wireless trackball mouse can be had for only $20.99 (25 percent off). Some people still use trackballs, no?

In the audio department, the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum wireless headset in your choice of black or white is going for $79.99 which represents a 60 percent discount over its usual list price. Should you not require such a high-end headset, the Logitech G231 Prodigy headset can be yours for just $33.18 (53 percent off).

The Z535 speaker system can also be yours for $79.99 (a 20 percent price cut) and the MX Sound 2.0 speakers are down to $59.99 (a 40 percent markdown).

Other odds and ends include the Logitech Gamepad F710 for $31.20 (38 percent off), the Logitech C615 webcam for $25.59 (down 63 percent) and the Logitech K350 wireless keyboard for $19.98 (a full 67 percent off).