Highly anticipated: Many would agree that season two lost some of the magic that the first season delivered. Based on what we’ve seen so far, season three has a solid shot at winning back some fans.

Netflix has published the final trailer for Stranger Things 3. Whereas the previous teasers exhibited a lighthearted, 80s-riffic mood filled with pool parties, county fairs and hanging out with friends at the mall, the latest look offers a frightening glimpse at what our gang of heroes – and Hawkins residents in general – have to face this Independence Day.

As highlighted in the clip, it would appear as though our heroes’ mission to close the gate between our world and The Upside Down was pulled off successfully yet somehow, one of The Upside Down’s inhabitants got trapped on the wrong side of the gate. Having attached itself to a new host, it’s dead set on revenge… and much more.

Stranger Things’ big budget is on full display as this feels more like a blockbuster action movie than a sci-fi television series. As The Verge notes, it is Jurassic Park meets Ghostbusters and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

All eight episodes of Stranger Things 3 premiere on Netflix on July 4, 2019.

