The big picture: Season one debuted on July 15, 2016, to critical acclaim. The collection of nine episodes that made up season two premiered on October 27, 2017, but wasn’t as well-received as the first. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the next installment could very well win back viewers that lost interest during the sophomore season.

Netflix on Wednesday published the first official trailer for season three of Stranger Things, the hit sci-fi series with a decidedly 80s-riffic vibe.

The trailer opens with the gang throwing a surprise party for Dustin. With their horrific past seemingly in the rear view, it would appear as though the residents of Hawkins are set for a picture-perfect mid-80s summer to remember (a vibe that Netflix has absolutely nailed, by the way). But this is Stranger Things and well, we know better than to expect normalcy.

All eight episodes of Stranger Things season three will debut on July 4, 2019.