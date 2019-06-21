Recap: The first Mac Pro, unveiled in August 2006, featured a chassis that many affectionately dubbed the cheese grater due to its unique ventilation design. After retiring the 2013 Mac Pro, collectively known as the trash can due to its cylindrical shape, Apple revisited the original Mac Pro design and refined the cheese grater for the modern era.

When Apple introduced its 2019 Mac Pro at WWDC earlier this month, the first thought that crossed most people’s mind was, “the cheese grater is back!”

The ventilation slots on the third-gen Mac Pro are part of a new thermal architecture that helps prevent the system from having to throttle down the processor under intense workloads. But still, cheese grater…

Considering nobody outside of Cupertino headquarters has had the opportunity to get their hands on the new Mac Pro, YouTuber Winston Moy did the next best thing – he recreated the instantly recognizable texture using a Shapeoko CNC machine.

The unique three-dimensional vents proved a bit tricky to reproduce but with some trial and error, Moy turned out a prototype that looks strikingly similar to Apple’s design. He then attempts to “answer the question that’s on everyone’s mind but really doesn’t matter – is this thing actually the cheese grater people make it out to be?”

Soft cheeses are a no-go as the edges of the “cheese grater” simply aren’t sharp enough to slice through it. With a harder cheese like Pecorino Romano, however, the results are a little better but still, as Moy concludes, the performance of the Mac Pro as a cheese grater is unsurprisingly disappointing.