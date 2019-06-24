Bottom line: Samsung's new SmartThings Cam is a little on the expensive side compared to true entry-level devices like the WyzeCam v2 but the Smart Plug and Smart Bulb look to be good buys, especially considering the former doesn't need to connect to a dedicated hub (neither does the SmartThings Cam).

Samsung on Monday introduced a new indoor security camera for the home. The SmartThings Cam offers Full HD resolution (1080p) with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and night vision through a 145-degree wide-angle lens. You also get two-way audio communication so you can talk to others (or even your pets) while you aren’t at home.

The SmartThings Cam includes 24 hours of cloud storage at no additional cost with the option to connect up to four SmartThings Cams. Premium 30-day cloud storage is also available with the ability to link up to eight SmartThings Cams for $79.99 per year.

Samsung is additionally expanding its SmartThings portfolio with the introduction of a SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug and a SmartThings Smart Bulb.

The Wi-Fi Smart Plug allows you to make nearly any small appliance or electronic device smart. You can set timers and even control them using voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. The SmartThings Smart Bulb can be dimmed and controlled using a voice assistant although you’ll need to link it to a SmartThings hub to use; the Wi-Fi Smart Plug and SmartThings Cam connect to your home Wi-Fi and thus don’t need the hub.

The Samsung SmartThings Cam is available from today priced at $89.99. You can also nab the SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $17.99 and the SmartThings Smart Bulb for $9.99 each from Samsung’s website and at selection nationwide retailers.