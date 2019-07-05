If network engineering sounds like something you'd be interested in, let the Cisco CCNA & CCNP Routing & Switching Bundle get you started on your career journey. It's available now in the TechSpot Store for just $29.

This Cisco Certified Network Associate Routing and Switching Bundle is a certification program for entry-level network engineers. Not only will it help you maximize your investment in foundational networking knowledge, it also increases the value of your employer's network.

This bundle gives you access to 5 courses packed with 61 hours of content, geared toward getting you ready with all of the material required to take the exams. It includes Cisco 300-115 - SWITCH - Implementing Cisco IP Switched Networks, Cisco 300-135 - TSHOOT - Troubleshooting And Maintaining Cisco IP Networks, Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 - ICND1 v3, Cisco 200-105 Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 - ICND2 v3 and Cisco 300-101 - ROUTE - Implementing Cisco IP Routing.

Get a jump start on your new career and prepare to ace five of Cisco's crucial certification exams. Grab the Cisco CCNA & CCNP Routing & Switching Bundle for just $29 in the TechSpot Store today.

