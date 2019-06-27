In brief: Sony is offering a compelling incentive to people who pre-order its upcoming Xperia 1 flagship phone: a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy—the WH-1000XM3.

Many companies try to entice consumers into pre-ordering products by offering something that sweetens the deal, and this is definitely one of the better packages.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones currently sell for around $348 on Amazon. They offer stunning noise-canceling abilities, amazing audio performance, and a slew of features. After trying them for the first time at the IFA event in Berlin last year, I chose these cans as one of my top picks from the conference. They also won the ‘Best Noise Canceling’ category in our Best of Headphones feature.

As for the Xperia 1, it boasts a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio that Sony says delivers a “viewing experience that’s true to what creators envisioned.” It also comes with a Snapdragon 855, a triple-lens camera with eye autofocusing, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage expandable via micro SDXC card.

At $950, the Xperia 1 is cheaper than the best Samsung and Apple have to offer, but it's still high for a phone brand that has slightly fallen out of favor with consumers over the last few years. The free WH-1000XM3 headphones, however, make it an easier price to swallow.

To take advantage of the offer, the Xperia 1 must be preordered between June 28 and July 12—the day the phone is released.