Rumor mill: Now that we know more about Cyberpunk 2077 and the highly anticipated game’s release date, attention is turning back to that most hyped of titles: Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, new rumors have arrived regarding the next installment of the long-running franchise, including that it will be exclusive to the next-generation of consoles.

The list of alleged specs come from Reddit user JackOLantern1982, who claims they're sourced from “two friends who are very reliable and have worked for places such as Kotaku and PC Gamer.” The redditor adds that he has a dear friend who works for Rockstar, and while this person won’t confirm the details, he doesn’t deny them, either. They’re definitely worth taking with a heavy pinch of salt, but several do line up with what we’ve heard in the past.

Some of the most significant allegations is that GTA VI will arrive only on the PS5 and Project Scarlett machines, not the current PS4/Xbox One. Other rumors from last year stated the game wouldn’t launch until 2021 or 2022, which, if true, means the next-gen-only claim could be true, given how old the current consoles will be by that point. No mention of a PC version, unsurprisingly.

As for the game itself, GTA VI is said to feature a single, male protagonist who is an “up and coming drug lord-wannabe.” It will take place during the 70s and 80s and be set in both Vice City and a new fictional location based on Rio de Janeiro, with some missions taking place in a non-open world version of Liberty City, all of which match previous rumors.

The game is supposedly heavily inspired by the Netflix series Narcos, and, like that show, it will include a lot of subtitles as characters speak their native languages to improve immersion. It will also feature a Red Dead Redemption 2-style chapter system, and weather extremities such as hurricanes and floods will be a heavy focus. A fictional Fidel Castro will appear, and the HIV and immigration crisis of the era will be touched upon.

It’ll be a long time before we find out the accuracy of these rumors, but with the same ones reappearing, we’re starting to get an idea of what GTA VI might look like.