Rumor mill: Thanks to its incredibly popular online element, GTA V continues to make bucketloads of money for Rockstar Games, but that doesn’t mean a long-anticipated sequel isn’t in the works. Now, we’re seeing what could be new evidence that GTA VI is being developed, along with rumors that the game could feature multiple cities.

We heard way back in 2016 that GTA VI was in the very early stages of development, and a new piece of information suggests work is moving along. It comes from a former Rockstar India employee who, according to his Artstation CV, was a junior vehicle artist at Rockstar Games. He writes that his job involved creating “concept vehicles matching with real world for GTA V DLC and upcoming GTA VI.”

That GTA V DLC will no doubt be a reference to the many expansions and add-ons released for GTA Online. Importantly, the individual’s name also appears in the credits of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The post was discovered by GTAForums member ApolloThunder, and it lead to more internet sleuths digging for extra information. One Resetera user discovered a post on Glassdoor—the site where current and ex-workers can anonymously leave comments about companies and their management. It contained a list where each first letter spelled out 'GTA 6 LSVCLC,' which is thought to stand for Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City.

The Glassdoor post aligns with a now-removed Pastebin leak that claims GTA VI will take place over several cities. It also states that the game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett machines due to the memory restrictions of current-gen consoles, and that “there will also be some kind of timed era between the missions with flashbacks. Certain shops will sell different types of items in different eras. RDR2 type stranger dialogues will be implemented.”

All this should be taken with a generous dose of salt, of course, though a Redditor writes that the Pastebin post was from a guest account with an unlimited time stamp, meaning only the site’s staff could have taken it down, not the creator.

In March last year, a rumor surfaced claiming that GTA VI would arrive in 2022 and may feature Vice City and a 1980s setting.