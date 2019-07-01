Why it matters: Buying a CPU for an enthusiast-class build can be hit or miss but if you go with a third-party binning service, you'll start ahead of the curve by weeding out dud chips with very little overclocking headroom.

CPU binning service Silicon Lottery has announced plans to offer AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processors later this month.

Binned versions of the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900X should be available starting July 13. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is also listed but doesn’t have an attached ETA. Pricing has not been shared and likely won’t be until the firm has had time to test the capabilities of the chips it receives.

With speed binning, you’re essentially paying for a third-party to test and cherry-pick the best performing chips (usually in terms of overclocking headroom) from a lot. You’ll of course pay a premium for this service but for many, it’s worth paying a few bucks more up front to not have to deal with the possibility of getting a dud with very little headroom.

Third-party binning services weren’t all that uncommon in the earlier days of hardware, back when AMD was really bringing it to Intel with its then-new Athlon CPUs. One could regularly find chips like Thunderbirds and Durons with guaranteed overclocks – some even paired with high-end coolers – for a small premium. Those good ole days, thanks to Silicon Lottery, are seemingly on the rebound.

Pricing is expected soon as AMD is rumored to launch its new chips on July 7.