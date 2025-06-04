What just happened? Enthusiast-class discrete graphics cards typically dominate conversations about high performance, but integrated GPUs aren't far behind when it comes to overclocking records for clock frequency. The latest world record holder recently explained how he managed voltage and temperature levels to push an Intel iGPU past the 4GHz mark for the very first time.

Overclocker Pieter Massman recently detailed how he set a new graphics clock frequency world record at Computex 2025. While most recent record holders have used Nvidia's flagship RTX 4090, Massman surpassed them using the integrated GPU from an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.

With help from Asus overclocker Peter "Shamino" Tan, Massman pushed the Arrow Lake processor's Xe2-LPG 64EU iGPU to 4.25GHz – more than double its stock boost clock. The team achieved the feat twice, validating the results in CPU-Z during a livestream in the early days of this year's Computex event in Taiwan.

According to Massman's blog, Skatter Bencher, the achievement marks a new world record for both integrated GPU clock frequency and GPU clock frequency overall.

Since the RTX 4090 launched in 2022, frequency records have steadily climbed from around 3.3GHz to 4.02GHz in 2023. Massman had previously set the iGPU record at 3.9GHz during an Arrow Lake launch event late last year – using the same chip he would later overclock at Computex.

The overclock involved setting the GT ratio to multiply the default reference clock by a factor of 85, the highest available setting. Initially, Massman supplied 1.3V to the integrated GPU via a VccGT voltage rail dedicated to the CPU's graphics tile cores, but this only reached 3.1GHz.

Pushing further required a delicate balance of overvolting and liquid nitrogen cooling, ultimately achieving 4.25GHz with 1.7V and a temperature of -170°C.

However, measuring the iGPU's performance at those settings overwhelmed several common benchmarking tools. Furmark crashed after reaching 2,800 points in 1080p, 3DMark Speed Way halted around 650 marks, and GPUPI 1B only ran for about 17.9 seconds. To stabilize the system, the team overclocked the graphics die-to-die interface and increased the reference clock.

While discrete and overall GPU clock frequency records have steadily risen since the early 2000s, progress with iGPUs only resumed recently.

After breaking the 2GHz barrier in 2011, integrated GPU overclocking plateaued for nearly a decade before surpassing 3GHz in 2023. Whether graphics overclocking will stagnate as CPU frequency gains have since 2010 remains to be seen.