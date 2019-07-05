The big picture: Nintendo games are becoming synonymous with secrets that somehow remain hidden in plain sight for years. The latest example comes courtesy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game that was released more than two years ago.

John from GameXplain recently noticed that Lurelin Village, an area in the south-east corner of the map in Breath of the Wild, bears a striking resemblance to Outset Island, the starting location in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. That game dropped in North America way back in 2003 for the GameCube.

Upon closer inspection, his hunch was dead-on – Lurelin Village is nearly an exact replica of the area from the earlier Zelda game.

John said he checked Twitter and YouTube for references of the match but came up empty-handed. How is it that a game as popular as Breath of the Wild could hide a secret like this in plain sight for over two years and nobody noticed?

A few years back, it was discovered that a character in the crowd in Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! gives a visual clue – a nod – during specific fights as an indicator of when to throw a punch to score a knockdown on your foe. What other secrets is the 30+ year old game hiding and what else is there to discover in Breath of the Wild?