Red Dead Redemption 2 is easily one of the most popular games of all time -- it nearly won the much-coveted Game of The Year award at The Game Awards in 2018, and there's a good reason for that. RDR2 has been touted as one of the most detailed games of the modern era; both in terms of gameplay realism and visual fidelity.

With all of that in mind, it's really no surprise that PC gamers have been desperately hoping for a full port of the game since launch. Unfortunately, as was the case with Grand Theft Auto V, developer Rockstar has been completely silent regarding their PC plans. We've mostly had to rely on rumors and speculation to keep hope alive.

Fortunately, we now have slightly more concrete evidence that a PC port of Rockstar's latest epic open-world title is in the works. As reported by PC Gamer (via Twitter user JakoMako51), Rockstar's Social Club source code appears to reference "RDR2_PC_Accomplishments." This is likely hinting at some sort of planned achievement system because nearby lines of code mention "RDR2_PS4_Trophies" as well.

Obviously, this code could mean nothing, and this whole situation could simply be yet another red herring. However, given the massive success of RDR2, it seems like a no-brainer to port the title over to PC eventually -- GTA V did quite well on the platform, and is still played regularly to this day.