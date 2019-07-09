Those who have been keeping up with tech news over the past couple years may be aware that Amazon and Google have been engaged in a lengthy dispute.

Google started the battle by blocking Amazon's Echo Show device from accessing YouTube, and the retail giant responded by removing Google's smart home devices from its storefront. Then, Google took things a step further by blocking YouTube from functioning on both the Echo Show and Fire TV devices.

Fortunately for consumers, it seems the two sides have finally reconciled; if only to a limited degree. Starting today, the 2nd-gen Fire TV Stick, Fire Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, Fire TV-powered smart TVs, and the Fire TV Cube are all getting the YouTube app once again.

Unfortunately, Echo Show owners are still out of luck -- Google's feud with Amazon hasn't fully ended yet, it seems, which means no YouTube app on the device for now. If that changes anytime soon, we'll be sure to let you know.

If you've been interested in grabbing a Fire TV device but decided to hold off given the lack of built-in YouTube functionality, now is a great time to try it out. The cheapest method of accessing the Fire TV ecosystem is snagging the basic Fire TV Stick. The Stick will run you $39.99 on Amazon and it includes an Alexa-powered voice remote for streamlined navigation.

That means you can say things like "Alexa, open YouTube," or "Alexa, find cooking videos on YouTube" to quickly find the content you're looking for.