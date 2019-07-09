Recap: AT&T set the ball in motion a few years back with its acquisition of Time Warner. The process was met with some resistance but eventually, the colossal merger was pushed through.

WarnerMedia, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate operated by AT&T, has named its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming media service and revealed some of the exclusives it plans to carry.

HBO Max will offer content for everyone, ranging from families with young children to adults of all ages. It’ll be anchored by HBO programming and the “best-of-the-best” from WarnerMedia’s extensive vault of brands and libraries as well as new and existing exclusives.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.



We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019



At launch, all 236 episodes of Friends will be available exclusively on HBO Max. Fan-favorite Friends is currently available on Netflix but will be departing the streaming giant early next year. Other classics heading to WarnerMedia’s new platform include all episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars.

New Warner Bros.’ produced dramas for The CW including the DC Entertainment series Batwoman and Katy Keene (a spinoff of Riverdale) will also be featured, as will at least two romantic comedies from Reese Witherspoon and four flicks from producer Greg Berlanti.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2020 with more than 10,000 hours of content. Pricing and compatible platforms haven’t yet been revealed.