In brief: Losing goods in the mail is something many people have experienced. It’s certainly an annoyance, especially when the item is an incredibly rare Pokèmon trading card worth $60,000.

The card—Trainer No.3—has such a high value because it was only given to the third-place finalist at a Japanese Pokèmon card game tournament called Super Secret Battle back in 1999. It ended up with eBay seller pokemonplace, who sold it for $60,000 in August 2018.

The card was shipped out with an insurance cover of $50,000, which is the most USPS will cover when shipping an item via mail. It was delivered along with a number of other goods, but was never received.

“My responsibility was to ship the card to Aramex [...] a middle man company that then ships the card to the buyer,” pokemonplace told Polygon. “The tracking information I have was with registered mail and shows tracking and a signature. Aramex claims they haven’t received it and signed for a bulk lot.”

Because the lot was signed for, pokemonplace says they can’t file the insurance claim.

YouTuber smpratte, a collector who specializes in trading cards, believes someone involved in the shipping process saw how much the card was insured for and stole it. Unfortunately for the thief in question, the card is registered in a directory for all collectors and cannot be removed from its plastic container, meaning it’ll be worthless to them.

The buyer is offering a $1,000 reward to help locate the card and is investigating what happened.

While $60,000 is a lot of money for a trading card, it pales in comparison to the $400,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! card that went on sale in Japan last year.