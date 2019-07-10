Reliable leak and news website MySmartPrice (who just recently released photos of Samsung's upcoming Note 10) has issued a new report today, which suggests that Apple could be working on a couple new iPad models.

This information came to light after the website discovered several Eurasian Economic Commission Certification documents filed by Apple, which reference the model numbers A2068, A2198, A2230, A2197, and A2228. The documents, which can be seen here, fall under the "tablet computers" category and frequently reference Apple's recently-unveiled iPadOS 13.

The certifications appear to have been registered earlier this month, but they were only published today. It's unclear how many of these model numbers will represent completely different devices and how many will merely be variants of a single device (with different hardware, for example), but we probably won't have to wait long to find out for sure.

MySmartPrice believes these filings could point toward a full iPad launch (or launches, depending on how many devices get revealed) sometime in the next couple of months.

Given that events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are some of the tech industry's biggest sales periods, that's not an unreasonable assumption -- it's likely that Apple would try to get its flagship tablets on the market slightly before the holidays arrive.

Unfortunately, these documents don't provide us with much in the way of details -- we don't know what these mystery devices will look like (perhaps one will be Apple's rumored folding iPad?) or what hardware they will house. However, it's unlikely that they will be a simple refresh of past iPad models, as Apple already launched a couple such devices earlier this year.