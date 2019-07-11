Bottom line: Sigma's new fp is essentially a full-frame mirrorless camera in a point-and-shoot body. If you're like me and value a compact footprint, this will likely be right up your alley. Pricing will be key and unfortunately, we don't know what Sigma has in mind just yet.

Japanese photography company Sigma has unveiled the world’s smallest and lightest pocketable full-frame camera.

The Sigma fp features a 24.6-megapixel BSI-CMOS sensor with a Bayer filter rather than the Foveon filter Sigma is best known for. The camera does away with the mechanical shutter entirely, relying solely on an electronic shutter that is silent and doesn’t produce any shutter shock, even when shooting in burst mode at up to 18 frames per second.

ISO range is adjustable from 100 to 25,600 and is expandable from 6 to 102,400. 4K video shooting is also an option at 24 fps.

Other amenities include a 3.15-inch touchscreen with 2.1M dots, an SD card slot, USB 3.1 port, HDMI port, mic and headphone ports plus a flash sync port, among others. The camera’s biggest draw, of course, is its diminutive size.

The new L-mount body measures 112.6 millimeters (4.43 inches) x 69.9 millimeters (2.75 inches) x 45.3 millimeters (1.78 inches) and weighs only 370 grams (13.05 ounces) without a battery and memory card (422 grams / 14.89 ounces with a battery and card).

The Sigma fp is due out sometime this fall for an undisclosed cost.