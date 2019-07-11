Bottom line: Microsoft in just over two years has managed to grow its Slack competitor by leaps and bounds. Given its latest milestones, Microsoft Teams is likely now more popular than its rival.

Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, revealed on Thursday that Teams now has more than 13 million daily users with over 19 million people relying on the teamwork hub on a weekly basis. By comparison, Slack at the end of January said it had more than 10 million daily active users.

I suppose it’s possible that Slack could have picked up three million users over the past five months although given its growth curve over the past several years, it seems unlikely.

This is the first time Microsoft has publicly provided user numbers for Teams.

Spataro further revealed that Teams is now available in 53 languages across more than 180 markets. He also announced several new features coming to Teams that’ll make it easier for users to communicate and collaborate including priority notifications, read receipts, channel cross posting and a time clock, among others.

Those interested in giving Teams a try can get the ball rolling over on Microsoft’s website or grab a direct download here.

