Python is an excellent first programming language because of its simple syntax, coding principles, and easy readability. It is simple yet powerful, that's why top companies like Microsoft and Google rely on this language to build complex functionality without complex code. Python also has a huge community around the world, making it even friendlier to learn and share code.

With the Pay What You Want: Python Master Class bundle you will learn the tools of the trade to create Python applications using the most up to date programming techniques. This 10-course, 58-hour bundle is comprehensive, bringing all your coding knowledge into alignment, and best of all, for a price you want.

Here’s how it works: Pay any amount and you’ll instantly unlock the last of the bundle’s 10 courses (Python Fundamentals). Beat the average price (currently less than $14!) and you will gain access to all of them.

With this bundle you’ll learn the full extent of Python’s power through an interactive experience in which you build your own game, learn Python's range of machine learning applications, make graphs in Python using Matplotlib, learn 5 popular Python libraries including Scrapy and Scipy. You’ll go through a step-by-step process of developing web applications, learning the Python basics for web development, discovering Flask and using Cloud9 as your development environment. Also you can learn to perform data analyses using the Pandas and NumPy libraries.

The Pay What You Want: Python Master Class bundle boasts over a $1,000 worth of training, but TechSpot readers can get the content for a price they choose.

Liked this deal?

Check out the Vault — you get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.