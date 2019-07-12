Bottom line: 4K Ultra HD programming is currently available only on the Chromecast Ultra and Apple TV (5th gen or later). Support for additional devices will likely be added in the near future but for now, it’s these devices or nothing at all.

Hulu has reintroduced 4K streaming as an option for select devices after quietly dropping support on all devices a little over a year ago.

Hulu confirmed the return of 4K streaming via its Support channel on Twitter.

According to Hulu’s help center, 4K Ultra HD content streams at a minimum bitrate of 16 Mbps. By comparison, 1080p content streams at a minimum of 6 Mbps, 720p video comes down at 3 Mbps and standard definition video requires at least 1.5 Mbps.

What’s more, only select content is available in 4K. Hulu notes that its original programming falls in this category but didn’t specify what else might also stream in 4K.

As Engadget highlights, Hulu has also added a Live Guide for its live TV service, allowing users to view available programming up to two weeks in advance. To access the guide, simply hover over the three lines icon on the lower-left section of the player bar. It looks and functions just like a traditional programming guide so there shouldn’t be much of a learning curve.

