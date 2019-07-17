In brief: The gimbal can support up to 4.4 pounds and its battery offers up to 11 hours of operation on a single charge. It features three axis locks on the pan, tilt and roll axis that help during transportation and when initially balancing your camera.

DJI on Wednesday launched a single-handed, three-axis gimbal designed specifically for mirrorless cameras.

The Ronin-S Compact (SC) is crafted from magnesium, steel, aluminum and composite plastic, resulting in a lightweight yet durable gimbal. It is 41 percent lighter than its predecessor, tipping the scales at just 2.4 pounds, making it easier to transport and also reducing arm fatigue during use. It measures 220mm x 200mm x 75mm (8.66” x 7.87” x 2.95”).

Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI, said the Ronin-SC took the powerful technology from the Ronin-S and put it in a lighter and smaller form factor. “Now users can pair their mirrorless system with a stabilizer that is easier to transport, easier to set up, easier to use yet still equipped with high-performance features and technology,” he added.

The Ronin-SC is available to purchase from today via DJI’s website as well as at flagship stores and retail partners priced at $439. Optionally, you can pick up the Ronin-SC Pro Combo which includes a focus wheel, an external focus motor and the Remote Start Stop (RSS) Splitter for $539.