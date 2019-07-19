Dedication: Willits was inspired to make video games after downloading a shareware version of Doom. Specifically, he was in the first area of Doom and thought the main room was the entire demo. When he eventually made his way to a doorway at the end of a hallway and it opened, “it was the moment” that his life changed. “I knew then and there that this is what I wanted to do.”

Longtime video game developer Tim Willits has announced plans to leave id Software after QuakeCon, bringing an end to his 24-year run with the firm.

On Twitter, Willits said that he’s been extremely lucky to work with the best people in the industry on truly amazing games and looks forward to seeing everyone at QuakeCon.

He joined id Software in 1995 and has worked on several major hits over the years including Quake, Doom 3, Quake 4, Rage, the 2016 Doom reboot and Quake Champions, just to name a few.

Willits said all of the games currently in development are in very good hands and that his departure will not affect any planned releases. “id Software is packed full of amazing talent that will continue to develop (long into the future) some of the best shooters in the world,” he added.

QuakeCon, the annual convention by ZeniMax Media, runs from July 25 through July 28 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Willits said he will announce his future plans, where he is going and so forth, after QuakeCon.