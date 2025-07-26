Rumor mill: Amazon MGM Studios is moving forward with a television adaptation of the long-running Wolfenstein video game series, Variety has learned. The project, which unites creative forces behind recent video game-to-TV successes (including the team behind Amazon's acclaimed Fallout series) is being developed under considerable secrecy, with even basic plot details still under wraps.

The series is based on the iconic games known for their alternate history narratives set in the aftermath of World War II. Central to the franchise is the battle against a technologically advanced Nazi regime, with most entries following the exploits of American soldier William "B.J." Blazkowicz.

Over the decades, Wolfenstein has been recognized not only for its storytelling – blending science fiction and the occult – but also for pioneering the first-person shooter genre and influencing the evolution of video game storytelling.

Patrick Somerville, whose previous credits include Station Eleven and Maniac, is attached as creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner. He brings to the adaptation a reputation for combining imaginative fiction with character-driven drama.

The production team includes Kilter Films, the company behind Amazon's successful Fallout series, with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham serving as executive producers. They are joined by James Altman of Keyframe Films and Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames, the current developer of the Wolfenstein franchise.

Although the series' official description remains terse... "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen," the involvement of MachineGames and Kilter Films suggests an approach rooted in the timeline established by the recent rebooted games.

These titles thrust Blazkowicz into a nightmarish version of history, where the Axis powers have won World War II through the use of advanced technology. The storylines blend high-octane action with dark satire, often exploring the consequences of unchecked authoritarian power, a thematic thread likely to carry over into the television adaptation.

No release date or casting announcements have been made, and Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment further on the production's status or schedule.

The adaptation comes amid Amazon's increased investment in video game properties for television. In addition to the hit Fallout series, the company is developing adaptations of titles such as Mass Effect and God of War, reflecting the growing appetite for long-form video game storytelling in the streaming space.

The Wolfenstein franchise spans over four decades, most notably marked by the 1992 hit Wolfenstein 3D, which helped popularize the now-standard first-person perspective in action games. More recent titles, including The New Order and Youngblood, have expanded the alternate history premise.