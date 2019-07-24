Something to look forward to: Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the Galaxy Watch Active 2 although most believe an announcement is likely during the company’s Unpacked event scheduled for August 7 where we will also see the new Galaxy Note 10 and perhaps the Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Watch Active 2 will reportedly feature a touch-sensitive bezel, among other improvements.

Sources familiar with the product line tell SamMobile that the wearable will be offered in your choice of 40mm or 44mm case sizes with 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch, 360 x 360 resolution Super AMOLED displays, respectively, that are coated in Gorilla Glass DX+.

They’ll carry batteries of 247mAh and 340mAh, respectively, and be powered by the same Exynos 9110 chip that is found in the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active. Expect them to weigh in at 31g and 36g for the 40mm and 44mm version, respectively.

Bluetooth and LTE models will be available, we’re told, sporting 768MB or 1.5GB of RAM, respectively.

It’ll be Samsung’s first smartwatch with Bluetooth 5.0 which should afford a few noteworthy benefits such as increased range, reduced power consumption and the ability to output audio to two wireless devices at once. SamMobile also claims the new wearable will feature ECG and fall detection capabilities.

Masthead credit: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active by quangmoo