What just happened? Netflix on Wednesday announced a new mobile-only plan for the Indian market that delivers an ad-free, uninterrupted experience in standard definition (SD) quality to a single mobile device for INR 199 per month, or roughly $2.89.

Ajay Arora, director of product innovation at Netflix, said members in India watch more on their mobile devices than customers anywhere else in the world. “We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets—both on the go and at home,” the executive added.

According to a recent FICCI-EY report, Indians spend 30 percent of their phone time and more than 70 percent of their mobile data on entertainment.

The plan is the fourth for the Indian market, joining Netflix’s existing basic, standard and premium plans. Netflix also adjusted the pricing of its existing plans which now check in at INR 499, INR 649 and INR 799, respectively, or $7.24, $9.41 and $11.59.

Netflix late last year said it was testing cheaper mobile-only plans in Malaysia and a few other markets. At a press conference today, however, the company said it currently had no plans to bring the cheaper mobile-only plan to other regions. Hopefully the streaming giant will reconsider as I suspect it could add millions of new members with a cheaper offering, especially in lower income markets.

Masthead credit: Netflix on smartphone by XanderSt