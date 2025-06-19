The big picture: The media landscape is rapidly evolving as streaming platforms and traditional broadcasters explore new partnerships to engage viewers. With Netflix now adding linear TV channels featuring live sports and games, the streaming giant is starting to resemble the very cable TV model it once sought to disrupt.

Netflix is set to break new ground in the television industry by offering live, linear TV channels for the first time, following a landmark agreement with France's largest commercial broadcaster, TF1. The deal, announced at the Cannes Lions festival, will allow Netflix subscribers in France to watch all five of TF1's free-to-air channels and access more than 30,000 hours of on-demand content from TF1+ directly through the streaming platform starting in the summer of 2026.

The partnership marks a significant shift for Netflix, which until now has focused exclusively on on-demand streaming. The move comes as traditional broadcasters grapple with shrinking audiences and declining ad revenues, driven by changing viewing habits and the rise of streaming services.

By integrating TF1's live programming – including hit dramas like Brocéliande and Erica, daily soaps, reality shows such as The Voice, and major live sports events – Netflix is positioning itself as an all-in-one entertainment destination for French viewers.

Greg Peters, co-chief executive of Netflix, told the Financial Times that some French audiences now think of "TV as Netflix," describing the deal as "an opportunity for us to work with the largest broadcaster in the French media ecosystem [and] producer of great, premium content." Peters also noted that the partnership would bring new types of programming to Netflix in areas where TF1 has a strong presence.

These same trends are also driving TF1's involvement. "As viewing habits shift towards on-demand consumption and audience fragmentation increases, this . . . alliance will enable our premium content to reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers," Rodolphe Belmer, chief executive of TF1 Group told the publication. Belmer also emphasized that the deal is "truly complementary" to TF1's own streaming ambitions and does not risk "cannibalization" of its existing audience.

Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, and Peters declined to comment on how subscription and advertising revenues would be shared or whether Netflix paid an upfront fee for TF1 content. TF1 Group currently reaches 58 million monthly viewers through its broadcast channels and serves 35 million users on its TF1+ streaming service, while Netflix surpassed 10 million subscribers in France in 2022.

Industry analysts see the deal as a potential blueprint for similar partnerships elsewhere, as broadcasters across Europe and beyond seek ways to adapt to the digital age. Peters indicated that Netflix would first assess the success of the TF1 partnership before considering additional deals with other broadcasters.