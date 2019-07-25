In brief: Per the agreement, NBC will produce a 20-minute daily studio show live from Tokyo that’ll air exclusively on Twitter for users in the US. The show will focus on competition highlights, athlete interviews, reactions from Twitter and happenings in and around the host city.

NBC is partnering with Twitter to expand its coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games next summer beyond the reach of traditional television.

A daily Twitter poll during the morning show will allow viewers to vote on which athlete, sport or moment they want to look in on during NBC’s Primetime coverage later that night.

NBC will also publish clips throughout each competition day featuring medal-winning moments as well as those from the opening and closing ceremony, the latter of which promise to be spectacles in and of themselves. It was rumored at one point that the opening ceremony may feature a man-made meteor shower.

Financial terms of the agreement were not shared but it probably didn’t come cheap for Twitter. NBC paid $4.38 billion for the US media rights for the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 Olympics. The media conglomerate said during a conference call earlier this week that it expects to generate more than $1.2 billion in ad sales for the 2020 Games.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place from July 24 through August 9, 2020, from Tokyo, Japan.

Masthead credit: five ring symbol by StreetVJ