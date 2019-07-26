Bottom line: Regal's unlimited movie subscription service could be a worthwhile offering for those that watch multiple movies each month but be wary of the surcharges as they could add up quickly, reducing the overall value of the membership.

Regal Cinemas as promised has unveiled an unlimited movie subscription service designed to compete with similar discount offerings from AMC and the like.

As rumored, Regal is offering three membership tiers. Regal Unlimited commands $18 per month and grants access to an unlimited number of standard movies at more than 200 select theaters nationwide. For $21 per month, you get admission to more than 400 Regal theaters and for $23.50, all 550+ Regal theaters are fair game. All subscription prices are before tax.

You can see movies at theaters outside of those covered by your plan but expect a surcharge of $1.50 to $3 per ticket. There are also surcharges for “ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D & ViP as well as premium seating other than recliners” and Regal says that some foreign language films and special movie events may be excluded or subject to a surcharge.

Additional program perks include 10 percent off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases, no blackout dates and a free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday.

You’ll need to download the free Regal App to sign up. In the fine print, however, it notes that if you make admission ticket reservations via the app, Regal will charge you a convenience fee of $0.50 plus tax per ticket. That could add up quickly if you see several movies each month.

Masthead credit: theater seating by VDB Photos