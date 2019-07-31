Bottom line: Given the extremely limited range of current-gen 5G technology, it’s going to be a while before major markets are blanketed in coverage (and even longer before less densely populated areas join the party).

Verizon on Wednesday announced the expansion of its 5G ultra wideband service to four additional US cities. Now, customers in parts of Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington DC have access to the same next-gen network as those in Chicago, Denver, Providence, St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Notably, service is only available in select areas in these cities – usually near heavily trafficked attractions like parks, museums, malls, stadiums and universities. In Atlanta, for example, coverage is concentrated in parts of the following neighborhoods:

Downtown, Midtown, Tech Square, and around such landmarks as The Fox Theater, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Backyard, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, and parts of Renaissance Park.

You’ll also need a 5G-compatible device to tap into the speedy network. Verizon currently has five devices to choose from – the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, a Moto Z3 or Z4 equipped with the 5G Moto Mod or the Inseego MiFi M1000 5G hotspot.

The nation’s largest wireless provider promises that by the end of the year, 5G service will be available in more than 30 US cities including Boston, Dallas, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G cities will be announced later this year, we’re told.

Masthead credit: 5G by attilavalentina