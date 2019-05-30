The big picture: Motorola's new Moto Z4 looks to be a viable alternative to the recently released Google Pixel 3a and other reasonably priced handsets in the competitive mid-range category. Moto mod support - namely the 5G mod - will help future-proof the device a bit although by the time 5G networks are commonplace, you will have likely moved on to a newer handset.

Motorola on Thursday officially unveiled its next mid-range smartphone, the Moto Z4, just days after Amazon accidentally spilled the beans with a full-on product page (and even sold one to a customer).

The Moto Z4 packs a 6.4-inch OLED display boasting a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels (85 percent scree-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio). It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and Adreno 608 graphics alongside 4GB of memory and 128GB of local storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot.

You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology as well as a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture that combines four pixels into one to output higher-quality 12-megapixel images. The selfie camera, meanwhile, is a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture that uses the same Quad Pixel technology to turn out 6.25-megapixel photos.

A 3.5mm headphone jack comes standard, as does Android 9 Pie, a 3600mAh non-removable battery with up to two days of battery life and Moto mod support.

The Moto Z4 will be available through Verizon starting June 13 in gray and white color schemes priced at $499.99 although for a limited time, Verizon subscribers can nab the phone for $240 ($10 per month for 24 months) with a new activation and pick up a 5G Moto mod for an additional $199.99.

Motorola will also be selling the handset unlocked via Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon from June 6. The $499.99 offer includes a free Moto 360 camera mod, we’re told.