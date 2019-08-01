The PC market at large might be set to experience continued growth this year, but the same cannot be said for the notebook industry, according to a new report from Digitimes. The website's Research branch announced on Wednesday that despite worldwide growth of over 20 percent in Q2 2019, notebook shipments could "experience sequential declines" in the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Like many other industries, the notebook market is expected to suffer from the ongoing trade war between the US and China -- in this case, the potential for additional tariffs has led sellers to stockpile "extra inventory" in the event that they need to weather the storm (tensions between the two nations don't seem to be cooling off anytime soon).

As such, vendors will be faced with an overstock for the remainder of 2019 -- that, combined with the fact that Intel's 14nm CPUs "will not become significantly available" until the end of the year draws nearer, Digitimes says notebook orders will likely drop "sequentially" in Q3.

Though the market as a whole is expected to slip, several individual laptop vendors may see increased growth. For example, HP could see its shipments grow "every quarter" this year, and Lenovo could see a similar increase.

However, Digitimes believes shipments as a whole will still suffer from issues like a "lack of innovations" in the CPU market and reduced overall enterprise demand.

Digitimes does have a pretty solid track record when it comes to these sorts of predictions, but in the end, they are still just predictions (albeit educated ones). As such, feel free to take them for a grain of salt until real numbers back them up.