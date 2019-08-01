What just happened? Apple and Microsoft have been mocking each other’s products in their respective ad campaigns for years, and it appears that isn’t changing anytime soon. The latest commercial comes from the Windows maker, which went to extreme lengths to come up with the punchline: “Mac Book says get a Surface laptop.”

To not get sued by Apple, Microsoft hunted down someone whose actual name is Mackenzie (Mac) Book. It seems 'Mac' prefers the Surface Laptop 2 over Apple's machines, as he extols the virtues of the former. Mr. Book says it offers better battery life (compared to the MacBook Air), is faster (using a GeekBench multi-thread score comparison), and comes with a touchscreen—something MacBooks still lack.

“You should get a Surface — trust me, I’m Mac Book,” says Mackenzie.

Between 2006 and 2009, Apple was ahead of Microsoft when it came to dissing its rival, thanks to the popular “I’m a Mac, I’m a PC” ad campaign starring John Hodgman and Justin Long. It was a time when the PC was portrayed as being unintuitive and virus-prone, while the Mac was shown as easy to use and cooler.

In more recent times, Microsoft has been the one dishing out the jabs, including an ad that said MacBooks are “less useful, like a hat for your cat,” and objecting to Apple’s claim that the iPad Pro is a computer.

To learn more about the history between Microsoft and Apple, along with other companies that butted heads, check out our Biggest Rivalries in Computing History feature.