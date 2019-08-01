Amazon is easily one of the world's biggest tech companies, and with that position comes quite a bit of responsibility; some of which arguably relates to the environment. Though there's certainly quite a bit of debate surrounding topics like clean energy and climate change, several tech giants have already chosen the side of renewable energy - Amazon is one example.

Though it doesn't do quite as much to offset its carbon footprint as other tech companies, Amazon does regularly launch projects that gradually shift its power production from fossil fuels toward more renewable alternatives. Today, Amazon has announced two more such plans, which will be its 65th and 67th renewable energy-related projects.

The first project is set to be an Amazon Wind Farm in Cork, Ireland. The company expects this farm to generate 68,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year.

The second project will be an Amazon Solar Farm, which the company aims to build in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. It will generate considerably more energy than its wind counterpart: roughly 100,000 MWh per year if Amazon's predictions prove accurate.

"Playing a significant role in helping to reduce the sources of human-induced climate change is an important commitment for Amazon," said Amazon Director of Sustainability Kara Hurst in a statement. "Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally. We will continue to invest in these projects, and look forward to additional investments this year and beyond."

We don't know exactly when Amazon will finish its latest projects, but it wants to see both energy farms begin producing power sometime in 2020; which could hint at construction being completed in late 2019.

Lead image credit: Shutterstock