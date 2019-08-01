Chime in: Activision and Infinity Ward on Thursday unveiled the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. More of the same or an intriguing reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Modern Warfare reboot promises a complete weapon overhaul and “the most choices in Call of Duty history.” Gameplay mechanics such as bullet penetration, door breaching and gun mounting are said to provide an “amazing tactical experience.” Cross-play support is a welcome addition as well but the coolest new feature may be the game’s night vision goggles (NVGs).

A useful asset in the dark, NVGs aren’t without their drawbacks. As GameSpot highlights, wearing the goggles limits your ability to use a gun’s scope just as they would in real life. Furthermore, you have to worry about being blinded by flashes of light and infrared targeting lasers giving away your position.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled for launch on October 25, 2019, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Those who pre-order on PS4 can get early access to the open beta starting on September 12; otherwise, you’ll have to wait until September 14. Betas on other platforms will take place the following weekend.

