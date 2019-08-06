What just happened? Microsoft on Tuesday announced a suite of custom Gears 5-themed hardware including a limited edition Xbox One X console. It's the first limited edition Xbox One X since the Project Scorpio edition and should look right at home in any Gears fan's collection.

The Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle was designed by The Coalition and the Xbox Industrial Design Team. It features a dark translucent casing with laser-etched cracks across its “icy top” surface and “snow drifting across a golden Locust symbol on the back.”

In addition to the console, bundle buyers also get a themed Xbox wireless controller and full-game downloads of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Gears of War 4. Also included is a one-month membership to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold and some in-game skins.

There’s also a standard Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle and an Xbox One S Gears 5 bundle to choose from, priced at $499 and $299, respectively.

The Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition wireless controller is additionally available as a standalone purchase for $74.99. It is compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and includes a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and Bluetooth technology for connectivity with Windows 10 PCs and tablets. It launches on August 20 but can be pre-ordered from today.

Those looking to go all-out may want to check out the Limited Edition Gears 5 Kait Diaz Xbox Pro Charging Stand from Controller Gear which arrives on August 27 for $49.99, the Razer Thresher Gears 5 Edition wireless headset dropping in September, the Razer Turret Gears 5 Edition wireless keyboard and mouse out next month for $299.99 and the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Gears 5 Special Edition, a 2TB HDD with USB 3.0 connectivity that lands on September 10.

Gears 5 launches on Xbox One and Windows PC on September 10, 2019.