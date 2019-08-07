Why it matters: Deciding what to watch for your next series or film can be a very frustrating first world problem. HBO might have a solution with its 'Recommended by Humans' website; a new section where HBO subscribers have praised shows featured on the platform and newcomers can watch a free episode right from a link given below each recommendation. Showing free episodes from popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Wire, Chernobyl and Silicon Valley, among many others, with recommendations and praise by real people looks like a nifty way to garner interest among new potential customers.

Streaming companies are always finding interesting ways to reach potential new customers. Whether through exclusive films, series or licensing deals, as behind the scenes competition gets tougher day by day on who can get the largest viewership.

HBO has come up with a rather intriguing way to attract subscribers: Recommended by Humans, a new website flaunting colorful cards that display brief clips of personal recommendations and tweets praising featured shows on HBO. Visitors can navigate around the canvas (with a laid-back audio running in the background) by dragging their mouse and clicking on a card or a personal recommendation clip.

"Welcome to the first human-powered recommendation tool designed to answer one simple question - What should I watch?" notes the website's description. "These are real people sharing their real opinions about the HBO shows and films that speak to them. Because the best recommendations come from real people."

"If you've not been watching HBO's True Detective, do yourself a favour and watch it. It's brilliant in all the ways that most TV drama isn't," says one subscriber. Users can click on a card to either watch the show's trailer or a free episode without needing to subscribe. Clicking on the free episode launches it in a new tab in your browser with additional options like exploring the series or checking out HBO's Go and Now offerings.

As expected, once users have picked a favorite, they'll have to sign up as usual with HBO Now or pay their cable provider for access to the network with both services having limited availability.