What just happened? Small form factor (SFF) PCs are far from new, but as technology marches on, it seems companies are packing more advanced components into increasingly smaller cases. Zotac—no stranger to the world of SFF hardware—has just launched a new line of tiny PCs that come with 9th generation Intel CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards.

The Zotac Zbox Magnus E Series Mini Creator PCs, to give them their full name, measure just 8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches and, like many SFF PCs, are designed to look more like consoles than computers.

There are two versions of this PC available. The top-end Magnus EN72070V comes with the 6-core/12-thread Core i7-9750H (2.6GHz to 4.5GHz), an Nvidia RTX 2070, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666/2400 SODIMM memory, a PCIe or SATA M.2 drive, and a 2.5-inch HDD/SDD bay. As the machine is so small, some of the components are laptop parts, but it'll still chew through games at 1440p.

Zotac is targeting creators and "hardware enthusiasts" with this PC, which means plenty of connectivity for such a small machine. It features DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, four USB 3.0, a 3-in-1 memory card reader, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a Gigabit LAN port alongside one 2.5Gbps Killer E3000 port.

The EN52060V model lowers the specs slightly to a Core i5-9300H CPU (4-cores/8-threads, 2.4GHz to 4.1GHz) and an RTX 2060.

As noted by PC Gamer, both PCs are available as barebones machines, which means adding your own RAM, storage, and OS, while the Windows configurations feature Windows 10, 8GB of memory, a 128GB M.2 SSD, and a 1TB HDD.

Sadly, Zotac hasn’t revealed pricing or a release date, but the Magnus E Series could make a great gaming PC for your living room, or just an excellent option for those with limited space.