In brief: Intel's long overdue 10nm chips are here in the form of Ice Lake-U, and Dell is Intel's first partner to offer designs sporting the new processors. With orders shipping in September, it appears Intel and its OEMs will more than beat the holiday 2019 deadline for Ice Lake availability.

Recently, Intel CEO Bob Swan confirmed that the chipmaker was on schedule to deliver the long awaited Ice Lake CPUs by Q4 2019, in time for holiday availability. However, it seems consumers will be able to get their hands on machines sporting Intel's 10nm CPUs well before the holiday shopping season.

Dell has started taking orders for its refreshed XPS 13 2-in-1. The new XPS, part of the 7390-series, comes equipped with Intel's first Ice Lake based chips built on the 10nm process node. Dell is initially offering configurations with the i3-1005G1, i5-1035G1, or i7-1065G7.

The new laptops feature CNC-machined silver or black aluminum, with a white or black carbon fiber-looking palm rest. Display wise, the XPS 13 2-in-1 offers a 13.4" LCD panel with refined InfinityEdge technology. As we've previously reported, Dell did away with the loathed "chin cam" and opted for top panel placement.

A striking InfinityEdge HDR display on the inside, premium-cut aluminum for the outside. With our most beautiful design yet, the new #DellXPS 13 2-in-1 is a view you’ll want to wake up to. Now available in North America. https://t.co/ofPG54ASV4 pic.twitter.com/Zo6CtrVs8K — Dell (@Dell) August 9, 2019

The XPS 13 2-in-1 can be configured with up to 32GB of embedded LPDDR4X-3733 memory, as well as a PCIe SSD up to 1TB. Connectivity options include amenities such as a Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.0, Thunderbolt 3, a microSD card reader, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C.

Elsewhere, Dell made changes internally, using a more compact motherboard as to make the the laptops 7% thinner than previous models. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 will also boast a new cooling system, making use of dual fans, vapor chambers, and GORE thermal insulation.

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 is also among the first to be verified through Intel's Project Athena, sporting the unique “Engineered for Mobile Performance” badge. Prices start at $999 for an i3-1005G1 with 4GB of memory paired with a 256GB PCIe SSD. Orders appear to be shipping in early September.