In brief: Dell has revealed its new XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible that will feature Intel's 10nm Ice Lake-U processors, alongside a new keyboard design and updated display. Dell has also fixed a big issue found the previous model: the webcam will now be placed in the top bezel rather than beneath the screen.

At Computex 2019, Dell has announced a redesigned XPS 13 2-in-1 sporting Intel's long awaited 10th Gen Ice Lake processors. The new convertible will be among the first to adopt Intel's new Ice Lake U-series of processors, bringing with it an 18 percent IPC increase. Intel's new 10nm Ice Lake chips will eventually replace existing Cannon Lake and Whiskey Lake mobile chips. This upgrade will have Dell incorporate fans for this model, unlike the fanless design found on the previous XPS convertible.

The overhauled XPS 13 2-in-1 will also employ Dell's MagLev keyboard, aimed at giving the keys a more tactile feel. Dell's MagLev makes use of magnets to make the keys feel stronger and snappier, despite the 0.7mm of travel distance. Other highlights include a redesigned display and better webcam placement.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 uses a 13.4" screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes in 4K or FHD resolutions, both rated for 500 nits of brightness. The webcam will also now be incorporated into the top bezel, doing away with the ill-received "chin" cam.

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 will ship with options for Ice Lake Core i3, i5, or i7 models. Additionally, it can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Dell did not divulge an exact launch date outside of later this year, but the XPS 13 2-in-1 will start at $999.99.

